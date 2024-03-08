Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish

ETHEL - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA 10 and LA 955 in East Feliciana Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to police, Frank Stevens, 57, of Ethel, died after his 2016 Toyota Scion turned left onto LA 10 in front of the path of a 2005 Toyota Sequoia, resulting in the front of the Sequoia hitting the front of the Scion.

Stevens was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.