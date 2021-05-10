Latest Weather Blog
Driver killed in Sunday afternoon Lafourche Parish crash
THIBODAUX - According to Louisiana State Police, a driver was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on LA 304 near Belle Terre Drive.
Authorities say the fatal crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m., and the name of the driver is currently being withheld pending family notification.
In a news release, police said a preliminary investigation revealed the driver was headed east on LA 304 in a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis at a high rate of speed.
They add that for reasons that are currently unknown, the driver ran off of the roadway to the right and crossed three private driveways before hitting an embankment. At this point, the vehicle went airborne and then overturned, landing in a nearby ditch.
Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and suffered fatal injuries.
According to authorities, impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and a standard toxicology report is pending. They add that speed is considered to be a factor and have confirmed that the tragic crash remains under investigation.
