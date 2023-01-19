67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Driver killed after car struck concrete barrier, rolled over on I-10 Thursday

5 hours 29 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, January 19 2023 Jan 19, 2023 January 19, 2023 11:23 AM January 19, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash on I-10 east Thursday morning left one person dead and three people injured. 

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday under the Pecue Lane overpass between Siegen Lane and Highland Road and left at least one person dead, according to sources. State Police say the driver, later identified as Javier Alvarado-Espinosa, veered to the left and hit the barrier, overturning several times before stopping in the shoulder. 

Alvarado-Espinosa suffered fatal injuries from the crash and died on the scene. His three passengers received minor to moderate injuries and were brought to a local hospital for treatment. 

Troopers obtained a toxicology sample from Alvarado-Espinosa as part of their ongoing investigation into the crash. 

