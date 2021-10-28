70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Don Briggs, founder of Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, injured, wife killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

2 hours 26 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, October 28 2021 Oct 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 10:08 AM October 28, 2021 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Don and Nannette Briggs

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - The wife of the Former President of The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association was killed in a Tangipahoa Parish crash early Wednesday morning and the former President has been hospitalized, according to KATC.

The news outlet says Nannette Briggs suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Her husband, Don, was brought to an area hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Louisiana State Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on I-12, near the interchange of I-55.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days