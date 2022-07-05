86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing, deputies searching for man involved

Tuesday, July 05 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SHENANDOAH - Deputies are searching for a man after he stabbed his girlfriend's brother when he tried to intervene in a domestic dispute.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a couple was in an argument on Berryville Court early Tuesday morning. The woman's brother stepped in and the other man cut him. 

The brother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Deputies are reportedly still searching for the woman's boyfriend.

