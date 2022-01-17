District Court Judge Christopher Dassau found dead at his home Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Nineteenth Judicial District Court Judge Christopher Dassau died suddenly Sunday.

He was found dead at his home on Sinbad Street, sources told WBRZ.

Dassau was elected to District Court in November 2020. Dassau worked under Baker City Attorney Ken Fabre as the City of Baker Prosecutor. He oversaw criminal trials.

"Quite frankly, I'm shaken, as I'm sure many who knew him closely as well as many of those who knew him in the legal community are shaken," Fabre said. "He lived, he loved, he laughed, and he cried, but he will never die because we will remember Chris Dassau, the young man who felt he was born to be a judge."

Baker Mayor Darnell Waites told WBRZ in a statement, Dassau will be "deeply missed."

He said the judge was a respected colleague and friend.

"It is with great regret and sadness that I learned today of the passing of Judge Christopher R. Dassau. His honorable service and dedication throughout his career to the City of Baker, East Baton Rouge Parish and the State of Louisiana will be deeply missed. He was not only a respected colleague but a true friend. My deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones today." Mayor Waites said in a statement.

"East Baton Rouge Parish has lost a talented and dedicated public servant with the passing of Judge Christopher Dassau. He was a prosecutor for Baker prior to serving in the 19th Judicial District Court. Judge Dassau was committed to justice and progress in our community. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

Sources told WBRZ a family member called police for a welfare check after not hearing from Dassau. Police knocked down the door of his home after knocking and no one answered. Dassau was found on the floor next to his bed, sources said. He may have been dead for some time, sources said.

Details about what caused his death were not immediately available but sources said his death was from a health issue.