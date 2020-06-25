Disney parks reworking iconic Splash Mountain into Louisiana-inspired 'Princess and the Frog' attraction

ORLANDO - Disney announced Thursday that a longtime favorite ride at its flagship theme parks is getting a makeover.

The company says the Splash Mountain attraction at both Disney World and Disney Land parks will be re-themed to reflect the story of the 2009 animated film 'The Princess and the Frog', a reimagining of the classic fairy tale set in New Orleans.

"We pick-up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure -- featuring some of the powerful music from the film -- as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance," the Disney Parks Blog reads.

Disney has not shared a timeline for the project but says coronavirus closures have prevented workers from accessing the rides sooner. Both parks are expected to reopen with the current Splash Mountain attractions.

The current ride has been a point of controversy due to its ties to the 1946 film 'Song of the South'. The film, which has not been made available on home video since its original release, has long been criticized for its insensitive portrayal of African-Americans.