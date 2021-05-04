Deputy being released from hospital months after falling seriously ill with COVID

BATON ROUGE - Nearly five months after the coronavirus placed him in intensive care, Deputy Charles Warren is finally going home.

Family members told WBRZ that Deputy Warren is expected to leave the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital on Wednesday.

Deputy Warren, who first contracted COVID-19 back in November, was hospitalized at North Oaks in Hammond in early December. It was then that he was moved to the ICU, where he spent more than 100 days on a ventilator, according to family.

Around that time, Warren's coworkers at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office parked their department vehicles, with lights flashing, outside the hospital in a show of support for their fellow deputy.

In March, he was moved to PAM Specialty Hospital in Hammond and then, most recently, to the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital.

Warren, 59, is also a retired Air Force veteran with over 29 years of service.