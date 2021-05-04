81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy being released from hospital months after falling seriously ill with COVID

2 hours 19 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, May 04 2021 May 4, 2021 May 04, 2021 1:56 PM May 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Nearly five months after the coronavirus placed him in intensive care, Deputy Charles Warren is finally going home. 

Family members told WBRZ that Deputy Warren is expected to leave the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital on Wednesday.

Deputy Warren, who first contracted COVID-19 back in November, was hospitalized at North Oaks in Hammond in early December. It was then that he was moved to the ICU, where he spent more than 100 days on a ventilator, according to family.

Around that time, Warren's coworkers at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office parked their department vehicles, with lights flashing, outside the hospital in a show of support for their fellow deputy.

In March, he was moved to PAM Specialty Hospital in Hammond and then, most recently, to the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital.

Warren, 59, is also a retired Air Force veteran with over 29 years of service. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days