Deputies shutting down roads near Dow plant in Plaquemine after chlorine spill

April 18, 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is working to secure roads near the Dow plant in Plaquemine to contain a chlorine spill. 

Emergency preparedness director Clint Moore said people in Plaquemine should shelter in place, close windows and doors until authorities say otherwise.

                           

Deputies did not have any information about how big the spill was or how long it will take to contain. 

Roads will be closed, so avoid the area if possible. 

This is a developing story. 

