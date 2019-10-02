Deputies looking for work release inmate who left Pointe Coupee job site, fled parish

NEW ROADS - Authorities are looking for an offender who's on the run after stealing a truck from his work release site.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office says Matthew Gray left his job site at New Roads Motor Company sometime Tuesday. Gray reportedly left the area in a white 2019 Ford F-150.

The sheriff's office says it believes Gray has already made his way out of Pointe Coupee.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-638-3271 or 694-3737.