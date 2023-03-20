54°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for Hammond man who didn't show up for work Saturday
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man who left for work Saturday but never showed up, authorities said.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Kevin Moore from Hammond left for work March 18 in a Chevy Spark.
Kevin did not show up for work that day and no one has been able to get in contact with him.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Kevin's whereabouts should call (985) 345-6150.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sources: State Police blocks ex-leader's son from getting coveted new job following...
-
Police: Drug dealer dumped Nathan Millard's body after he reportedly died from...
-
Teenager accused of killing 11-year-old boy, holding family hostage will stay in...
-
New charges filed in Nathan Millard investigation
-
St. James: Glory, grace & gumbo - Sunday Journal
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield