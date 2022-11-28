73°
Deputies investigating after one person found dead, one injured in Bayou Vista

By: Sarah Lawrence

BAYOU VISTA - Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a person was found dead and another was found injured at a home Sunday night. 

Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reported they were dispatched to a home on Southwest Road around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Heather Dupre, 35, was found dead. The cause of death is yet to be determined, according to the sheriff's office. 

Skilan Gros, 28, was injured and taken to a local hospital via helicopter. 

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if the incident is being investigated as a homicide. 

