Deputies investigating after one person found dead, one injured in Bayou Vista

BAYOU VISTA - Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a person was found dead and another was found injured at a home Sunday night.

Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reported they were dispatched to a home on Southwest Road around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Heather Dupre, 35, was found dead. The cause of death is yet to be determined, according to the sheriff's office.

Skilan Gros, 28, was injured and taken to a local hospital via helicopter.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if the incident is being investigated as a homicide.