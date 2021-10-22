Deputies arrest four people tied to attempted home invasion in Ascension subdivision

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies have arrested four people who allegedly tried to force their way into a victim's Ascension Parish home.

The incident was reported at a home in the Bishop Woods subdivision on December 21 at approximately 4 o'clock in the morning. Authorities say the suspects knocked on the front door then tried to force their way into the home at gunpoint. When they couldn't get in, they fled the area on foot.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says nothing was taken from the home.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced four arrests had been made in late January:

Adrian Cooper, 31, of Donaldsonville, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and home invasion. He was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Ronell Ricks, 35, of Darrow, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to home invasion. He was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Kumari London, 36, of Darrow, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to home invasion. She was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Israel Hernandez, 26, of Prairieville, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to home invasion. He was arrested on Jan. 22.

All four were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be pending.