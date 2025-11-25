Department of Corrections releases information about fourth recent inmate death inside Elayn Hunt

ST. GABRIEL - The Louisiana Department of Corrections is releasing new information about the death of an inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

DOC says that 30-year-old inmate Detroit Draper died after an "altercation took place" inside the facility on Nov. 24.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Draper was involved in a fight inside his cell with another inmate before collapsing. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit was the first to report on the death inside the facility. The prison says Draper's official cause of death will be revealed once an autopsy is complete.

Draper is the fourth inmate to have an unexpected death inside the facility over the last month. Daniel Burton died on Sept. 26, Kevon Matthews died on Thursday, Oct. 16 and Michael Johnson died Friday, Oct. 17.

DOC says six other Elayn Hunt inmates have died in that timeframe, but autopsies were not requested because of "the inmates’ existing medical condition."

- Rodger Javers, 50, died on Sept. 23

- Duke Alsobrook, 56, died on Oct. 5

- Jerry Selvage, 60, died on Oct. 5

- William Hilton, 62, died on Oct. 7

- Percy Wallace, 71, died on Oct. 12

- Edward Bodely, 73, died on Oct. 13

The WBRZ Investigative Unit is looking into additional deaths inside Elayn Hunt that have not been made public by DOC.