Elayn Hunt Correctional Center inmate dies after fight, sheriff says
ST. GABRIEL — An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died Monday after a fight with another inmate, Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ.
Stassi said the two inmates got into a fight in a cell. After the fight was over, one inmate collapsed and was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Authorities are waiting on autopsy results for an official cause of death.
No further details were immediately available.
