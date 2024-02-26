55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Denham Springs man killed in hit-and-run crash, State Police looking for suspect vehicle

By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while riding his bike. 

State Police are looking for a damaged pickup truck that they believe hit 46-year-old Earl Jones around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on LA-1026 and then left Jones to die. 

Troopers said the truck is light-colored, possibly a single cab heavy-duty with rooftop lights with damage to the front and passenger side.

Anyone with information about the accident can call (225) 754-8500.  

