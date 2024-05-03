69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball beats No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4 after four-run inning
BATON ROUGE - LSU gained an important win over No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4 after a four-run sixth inning that propelled them to the top.
Trailing 3-2 going into the sixth, LSU responded with a two RBI double from Josh Pearson that gave them the lead. LSU added to the score with a sacrifice fly from Hayden Travinski and an RBI single from Steven Milam.
Gage Jump started at pitcher for LSU, and he struck out three pitchers while allowing three runs and six hits in 5.1 innings pitched.
Trending News
LSU faces the Aggies at Alex Box 6:30 Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...