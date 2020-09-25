Demonstrators march through Baton Rouge in protest of police brutality

BATON ROUGE - A crowd of people gathered outside government offices Friday demanding transparency from law enforcement and an end to police brutality.

The demonstrators met outside Attorney General Jeff Landry's office around 4 o'clock Friday afternoon before moving on to the governor's mansion. The protest was mainly in response to the police shooting of Trayford Pellerin in Lafayette and the death of Ronald Greene, who is at the center of an investigation involving a chase with Louisiana State Police.

The crowd was still gathered outside the governor's mansion as of around 5 p.m.

Groups involved in the protest included the NAACP, The Village, ALCU, BR for the People, Deocracy at Work LSU, and NBPP.