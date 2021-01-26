74°
Latest Weather Blog
Democrats introduce proposal to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
WASHINGTON - House and Senate Democrats introduced a bill Tuesday that would gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 over the next five years.
The bill, if passed would increase the minimum wage to $9.50 in 2021, $11 in 2022, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024, and finally $15 in 2025. The current minimum wage is $7.25.
JUST IN: House and Senate Democrats introduce legislation to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2025. pic.twitter.com/yW9hGZmmYK— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 26, 2021
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
An analysis: The current state of LSU Sports
-
Supply issues hamper rollout of second COVID vaccine dose
-
Packard Street house fire results in one person's death
-
Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak
-
Decked out in decoration, homes in Spanish Town transformed for drive-by Mardi...