Dehydrated child rescued from Baton Rouge home after woman's body found inside
BATON ROUGE - A child was found inside a home with a woman's decomposing body late Friday morning.
The body was found around 10 a.m. at a home along North Boulevard near S 17th Street. Authorities confirm the woman was found dead in the residence along with a child who was still alive.
The child, who was reportedly dehydrated, was taken to a hospital.
It's unclear at this time how long the person had been dead.
This is a developing story.
