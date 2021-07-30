90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dehydrated child rescued from Baton Rouge home after woman's body found inside

1 hour 26 seconds ago Friday, July 30 2021 Jul 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 10:26 AM July 30, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child was found inside a home with a woman's decomposing body late Friday morning. 

The body was found around 10 a.m. at a home along North Boulevard near S 17th Street. Authorities confirm the woman was found dead in the residence along with a child who was still alive. 

The child, who was reportedly dehydrated, was taken to a hospital.

It's unclear at this time how long the person had been dead.

Trending News

This is a developing story.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days