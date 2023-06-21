80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

December 8, 2015 Morning News Pop

7 years 6 months 1 week ago Tuesday, December 08 2015 Dec 8, 2015 December 08, 2015 7:12 AM December 08, 2015 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, Josh Eachus

Here are today's top stories:

Multiple 18-wheelers involved in fiery wreck; I-10 shutdown in both directions between LA 77 and I-10/110 split

EBRSO warns of phony warrant scam

Heisman hopes tackled, Fournette not a finalist

Next several days: morning fog, afternoon sun, gradual warming

Updates all day, every day:

Trending News

FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days