Heisman hopes tackled; Fournette not a finalist

5 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Monday, December 07 2015 Dec 7, 2015 December 07, 2015 5:40 PM December 07, 2015 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Leonard Fournette is not a finalist for the Heisman.

Instead, the finalists are Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Deshaun Watson. The three names were released after 5 p.m. Monday. The winner of the Heisman will be announced Saturday.

Henry is a running back from Alabama and McCafrey, also a running back, is from Stanford. Watson is a quarterback at Clemson.

WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble believes a difficult end to the seasonwhere LSU lost three games in a rowwas the deciding factor in Fournette not being considered. Many believed coach Les Miles was coaching his final game as the team played Texas A&M in its final game of the season. The Tigers won the game, though, and Miles remains head football coach.

