Heisman hopes tackled; Fournette not a finalist
BATON ROUGE - Leonard Fournette is not a finalist for the Heisman.
Instead, the finalists are Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Deshaun Watson. The three names were released after 5 p.m. Monday. The winner of the Heisman will be announced Saturday.
Henry is a running back from Alabama and McCafrey, also a running back, is from Stanford. Watson is a quarterback at Clemson.
WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble believes a difficult end to the season – where LSU lost three games in a row – was the deciding factor in Fournette not being considered. Many believed coach Les Miles was coaching his final game as the team played Texas A&M in its final game of the season. The Tigers won the game, though, and Miles remains head football coach.
