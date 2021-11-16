59°
Deadly shooting on Harry Drive under investigation
BATON ROUGE - A Monday night homicide is under investigation by Baton Rouge Police.
According to authorities, 39-year-old Eric McCray was shot to death around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Harry Drive.
Police say when they got to the scene of the crime, they found McCray suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities ask that anyone with information related to this shooting contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
