Dayla Galmore - Traffic Specialist/Reporter

Dayla Galmore is the morning traffic specialist for 2une In, where she provides live updates and reports on stories impacting the Baton Rouge area and its surrounding communities. A native of Louisiana, Dayla was born in Houma and raised in Lafayette. Her career at WBRZ began in the summer of 2024 as a newsroom apprentice. Demonstrating a strong commitment to her craft, she continued to work weekend shifts for the station while completing her final semester of college, officially joining the team full-time after her graduation.

Dayla earned her degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcasting from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in December 2025. During her time at UL, she served as the president of the Ragin’ Media Association and gained hands-on experience as a student reporter. Her passion for journalism began in her sophomore year at Lafayette High School, driven by a lifelong love of local and national news and a desire to help her community.

When she isn’t helping viewers navigate their morning commute, Dayla enjoys discovering new coffee shops, traveling, and listening to podcasts. An avid shopper who values quality time with her loved ones, she is passionate about telling meaningful stories and connecting with the people behind them.

