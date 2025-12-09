Stephen Stock - Assistant News Director/Investigative Reporter

Stephen Stock

Journalist, teacher, and mentor, WBRZ assistant news director and investigative journalist Stephen Stock has spent his career leading newsrooms to give voice to the voiceless while guiding young journalists in the importance of holding the powerful accountable.



Before joining WBRZ 2’s award-winning team, Stephen served as National Investigative Correspondent for CBS News and Stations, as well as Chief Investigative reporter at WVUE in New Orleans.



Prior to CBS News, Stephen spent 10 years establishing and building the 17-member investigative unit at NBC Bay Area in San Francisco, serving as Senior Investigative Reporter. #WeInvestigate was one of the largest investigative reporting teams in the country. Before that, Stephen also helped establish, build, and lead investigative teams in Orlando and Miami.



Stephen travels around the country teaching computer-assisted reporting and breaking news seminars at national conferences, universities and TV, newspapers, and multimedia outlets.



During his four-decade career, Stephen has won just about every national broadcast journalism award out there, including a Peabody award, an Alfred I duPont-Columbia award, a National SPJ award, 3 Edward R. Murrow awards, 6 Associated Press awards, and 18 regional Emmys, while also being nominated for a national Emmy.

Facebook: StephenStockTV

Twitter: @StephenStockTV

Email: sstock@wbrz.com