Angelica Butine - Traffic Reporter/MMJ

Angelica Butine is a Traffic Specialist and Multimedia Journalist originally from Newsite, Alabama. Growing up watching her local news channel, Angelica was inspired from a young age to be part of something bigger than herself. Her passion for storytelling and bringing positivity to her community fueled her desire to pursue a career in broadcast journalism.

Angelica attended Jacksonville State University, where she majored in Communications Broadcasting with a minor in Sports Management. She gained hands-on experience during her internship at WSFA in Montgomery, Alabama, before moving to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to further her career. While there, Angelica contributed to the creation of an Emmy Award-winning segment, solidifying her dedication to impactful journalism.

When she’s not reporting, Angelica enjoys spending time with her orange tabby cat, Apollo, and sharing her love of dad jokes. She’s always eager to connect with her audience and make a positive impact—both on and off the screen.