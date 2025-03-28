Latest Weather Blog
Angelica Butine - Traffic Reporter/MMJ
Angelica Butine is a Traffic Specialist and Multimedia Journalist originally from Newsite, Alabama. Growing up watching her local news channel, Angelica was inspired from a young age to be part of something bigger than herself. Her passion for storytelling and bringing positivity to her community fueled her desire to pursue a career in broadcast journalism.
Angelica attended Jacksonville State University, where she majored in Communications Broadcasting with a minor in Sports Management. She gained hands-on experience during her internship at WSFA in Montgomery, Alabama, before moving to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to further her career. While there, Angelica contributed to the creation of an Emmy Award-winning segment, solidifying her dedication to impactful journalism.
Trending News
When she’s not reporting, Angelica enjoys spending time with her orange tabby cat, Apollo, and sharing her love of dad jokes. She’s always eager to connect with her audience and make a positive impact—both on and off the screen.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
-
Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...