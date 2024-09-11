73°
Damage reported in Livingston Parish as Hurricane Francine crosses state
LIVINGSTON — Damage was reported Wednesday in Livingston Parish as Hurricane Francine crossed the region.
About 10 percent of the parish's utility customers were without power — 7,000 of 72,000 customers — as of about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A tree on a house off Juban Road.
Crews removing trees from the road in Port Vincent
A tree is down on La. 43, south of I-12, between Albany and Springfield.
A downed tree is causing a complete blockage at the corner of 4H and Scivicque roads.
Deputies cleared a downed tree on Jack Allen Road.
Deputies clearing a downed tree on Gum Swamp Road
