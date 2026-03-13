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$$$ Best Bets: Sinners, One Battle After Another and KPop Demon Hunters duke it out at 98th Academy Awards!

1 hour 47 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 10:40 AM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann & Domenic Purdy

Hunter McCann and WRBZ digital producer Domenic Purdy have this weekend's Oscars Best Bets for all 24 categories!

Click here to see a full list of this year's nominees. The Oscars begin on Sunday, March 15, at 6 P.M. on WBRZ. 

Multiple sportsbooks have current odds for the 98th Academy Awards, but the odds below are courtesy of FanDuel. 

Oscars:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another (-500)

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (-1500)

Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet (+160)

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (-4000)

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Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (-320)

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (-125)

Best Adapted Screenplay: One Battle After Another (-1250)

Best Original Screenplay: Sinners (-1500)

Best Costume Design: Frankenstein (-900)

Best Original Score: Sinners (-1250)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Frankenstein (-1000)

Best Original Song: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (-1250)

Best Live-Action Short: Two People Exchanging Saliva (+125)

Best International Feature: It Was Just an Accident (+1400)

Best Animated Short: The Girl Who Cried Pearls (+230)

Best Documentary Feature: The Perfect Neighbor (-180)

Best Documentary Short: All the Empty Rooms (-190)

Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters (-1250)

Best Editing: F1 (+230)

Best Production Design: Frankenstein (-600)

Best Sound: F1 (-450)

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash (-1500)

Best Cinematography: One Battle After Another (-300)

Best Casting: Sinners (-340)

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