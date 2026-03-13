$$$ Best Bets: Sinners, One Battle After Another and KPop Demon Hunters duke it out at 98th Academy Awards!

Hunter McCann and WRBZ digital producer Domenic Purdy have this weekend's Oscars Best Bets for all 24 categories!

Click here to see a full list of this year's nominees. The Oscars begin on Sunday, March 15, at 6 P.M. on WBRZ.



Multiple sportsbooks have current odds for the 98th Academy Awards, but the odds below are courtesy of FanDuel.

Oscars:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another (-500)

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (-1500)

Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet (+160)

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (-4000)

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (-320)

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (-125)

Best Adapted Screenplay: One Battle After Another (-1250)

Best Original Screenplay: Sinners (-1500)

Best Costume Design: Frankenstein (-900)

Best Original Score: Sinners (-1250)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Frankenstein (-1000)

Best Original Song: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (-1250)

Best Live-Action Short: Two People Exchanging Saliva (+125)

Best International Feature: It Was Just an Accident (+1400)

Best Animated Short: The Girl Who Cried Pearls (+230)

Best Documentary Feature: The Perfect Neighbor (-180)

Best Documentary Short: All the Empty Rooms (-190)

Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters (-1250)

Best Editing: F1 (+230)

Best Production Design: Frankenstein (-600)

Best Sound: F1 (-450)

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash (-1500)

Best Cinematography: One Battle After Another (-300)

Best Casting: Sinners (-340)