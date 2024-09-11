Power outages amid Hurricane Francine's moving over Louisiana

This story will operate as a running list of power outages across the state as Hurricane Francine moves over Louisiana and in its aftermath. You can check the outages here.

Last updated: 6:05 p.m. Wednesday

Ascension: 6,695 (10.89%)

Assumption: 5.157 (49.4%)

East Baton Rouge: 3,812 (1.71%)

Iberia: 4,713 (13.15%)

Iberville: 1,221 (13.08%)

Livingston: 3,869 (5.34%)

St. John: 2,085 (10.74%)

St. Mary: 12,326 (64.83%)

Tangipahoa: 2,345 (3.2%)

