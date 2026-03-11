74°
Latest Weather Blog
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE - Earlier this week, LSU women's basketball assistant coach, Gary Redus II, accepted the head coaching job at Rutgers.
Wednesday morning, Tiger head coach Kim Mulkey told ESPN 104.5 that Redus will begin his work with Rutgers and not be on the LSU bench for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Mulkey shared that she's happy for Redus and his family and encouraged him to get to work.
Kim Mulkey tells Off the Bench this morning that she "could not be happier for that young man" Gary Redus getting the Rutgers job, says the timing isn't great and she's getting used to that.
"You can't be married to two wives, get out of her and go to work... as a mentor I can't…— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 11, 2026
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Homeowner's shed teeters over eroded canal as old,...
-
WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: New police chief selected for New Roads Police Department
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Man accused of raping 94-year-old woman now accused of four...
-
Experts urge practicing gun safety after 10-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Behind the scenes of building...
Sports Video
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State