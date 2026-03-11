74°
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament

2 hours 45 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2026
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Earlier this week, LSU women's basketball assistant coach, Gary Redus II, accepted the head coaching job at Rutgers.

Wednesday morning, Tiger head coach Kim Mulkey told ESPN 104.5 that Redus will begin his work with Rutgers and not be on the LSU bench for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Mulkey shared that she's happy for Redus and his family and encouraged him to get to work.

