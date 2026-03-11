Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead

BATON ROUGE - Zachary's boys basketball is on the verge of playing in their second straight state championship.

But the Zachary Girls basketball already finished their back to back state title run this season and the bar has been set for the boys.



"After the game, there was a lot of people telling us 'y'all next' so we need to live it up," Said Zachary senior guard Cambren Price



"It does create some pressure, but at the same time, that's Zachary. We pride ourselves, whether it's football, basketball, academics, we pride ourselves in being the best in whatever we do," said Zachary head coach Jonathan McClinton



Regardless of what the girls did in the state championship, the boys still have one more game to play before they can try to finish the job. Any extra expectations that are placed on the Broncos just come with the territory.



"Pressure is a privilege. We accept that pressure. At the same time, I'm so excited for our girls to go back to back, but I don't think it adds any more pressure than it already is when it comes to playing for Zachary high school," said McClinton.



Zachary's roster returns most of its pieces from a season ago. Only two players didn't return for this year. Meaning that the bulk these Broncos have already experienced the bright lights of the big stage.



"We know what it takes, but we know it's going to take a lot more than what it took last year. It's going to take a different level of effort, energy, attention to detail and all that to di it again," said Price.

"It's basically us maturing and growing up and just becoming better basketball players but also better defenders as well," said McClinton.



En route to their trip to the semifinals this year, 23 of the Broncos' 29 wins came by double digits. That includes an 81-60 win over Denham Springs back in January.

The top-seeded Bronco's will face the Yellow Jackets in the Division I Non-Select semifinals on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.