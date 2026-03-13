46°
BRPD: Homicide suspect taken into custody following pursuit that ended in crash on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — A potential homicide suspect was taken into custody after a police pursuit that ended in a crash along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police said.
According to police, units chased the suspect's car before the chase ended in a crash along Florida near Marilyn Drive. Police added that three children were in the female suspect's car at the time of the crash.
Police said the crash and the woman's alleged crimes are still under investigation.
Officials also told WBRZ that three people were injured in the crash, but they were in stable condition.
