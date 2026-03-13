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Adventuresome Eating Club introduces children to new foods
BATON ROUGE — Seeds to Success, a Louisiana Farm to School program, partnered with the Knock Knock Children's Museum on Friday to host the Adventuresome Eating Club.
The club was designed to make healthy eating fun by introducing children to local, seasonal fruits and vegetables.
This month, the club focused on Louisiana's state fruit, strawberries.
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Students were given the opportunity to sample strawberry salsa and participate in hands-on strawberry activities, including reading books that celebrated the fruit.
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