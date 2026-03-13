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Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank distributes USDA Donated Food Commodities to families in need
BAYOU PIGEON — The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank distributed USDA Donated Food Commodities to families in need in Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon on Friday.
The distribution was held in partnership with the Iberville Parish Council and the Office of Social Services.
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The food received was part of the USDA's Donated Food Commodities Program, which works to improve the health of people by distributing food and administrative funds to participating states.
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