LSP: Woman arrested after exchanging gunfire with St. Helena Parish deputy during DCFS visit

GREENSBURG — A woman was arrested after exchanging gunfire with a St. Helena Parish deputy during a visit from state Department of Children and Family Services officials, Louisiana State Police said Friday.

LSP said that around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, a St. Helena deputy assisted DCFS with an investigation into Norra Virginia Yvette Crier, 37, of Greensburg.

While talking with the deputy and DCFS investigators, Crier pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at them, LSP said. The deputy fired back, and Crier went back inside the house before leaving out the back door with children who lived in the home.

Crier was quickly caught and arrested, LSP said. The children were found at a nearby home and placed into DCFS care.

LSP said that while detectives searched the house, they found another firearm and various quantities of marijuana and cocaine.

Crier was booked into the St. Helena Correctional Facility on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

WBRZ has a reporter at the scene working to learn more.