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Three Republicans, one Democrat trying to fill vacant state House seat for Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Three Republicans and one Democrat are vying for an open seat for the Louisiana House on Saturday.
District 69 was left open after state Rep. Paula Davis resigned in January. The candidates are Republicans Paul Sawyer, Adam Beach and Lynn Coxe Graham, as well as Democrat Angela Roberts.
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Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
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