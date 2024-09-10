77°
Parishes establish shelters for residents as Francine approaches

1 hour 22 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, September 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Louisiana communities in the path of Francine began establishing shelters from the storm Tuesday. The WBRZ Storm Station meteorologists say the storm should make landfall Wednesday. Shelters set up so far:

ASSUMPTION PARISHCommunity Center, 4910 Hwy. 308, Napoleonville.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHSt. Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Brown's Chapel Church, 70427 Martin Luther King Drive, Tangipahoa

Announcements regarding other parishes are anticipated to arrive later Tuesday and Wednesday.

