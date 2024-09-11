73°
Road closures during, after Hurricane Francine

1 hour 53 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2024 Sep 11, 2024 September 11, 2024 4:50 PM September 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This is a running story of all road closures as a results of Hurricane Francine moving over Louisiana. This story will be updates as closures are added and removed. 

Expect places that typically flood to do so.

Last updated: 6:36 p.m. Wednesday

West Baton Rouge Parish:
River Road between Bird Heights Avenue and Addis Lane due to large tree blocking roadway

Ascension Parish: 
Hwy. 1 North in Donaldsonville from Hwy. 405 to the parish line


Hwy 22/Walter Hill Road in Darrow due to downed tree

Tangipahoa Parish: 
Barringer Road closed until further notice

