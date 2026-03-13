West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents of scammers pretending to be deputies

ADDIS — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office warned residents on Friday about a scam involving scammers claiming to be deputies, asking for money.

According to deputies, scammers claiming to be with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are contacting residents about a missing court date and a bench warrant before demanding $5,000 along with credit card information to handle the situation.

WBRSO reminded residents that it will never call, text or email asking for payments or credit card information to resolve a warrant or court matter. The sheriff's office said legal matters are not resolved over the phone through payment requests or demands.