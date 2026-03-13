64°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire on Progress Road
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Progress Road on Friday afternoon.
According to the department, the fire occurred around 3:40 p.m. when an unattended pot was left on the stove.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home before locating a burning pot in the kitchen and extinguishing the fire.
Damage to the home was limited to the kitchen area and at the rear of the home.
Trending News
There were no reported injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSP: Woman arrested after exchanging gunfire with St. Helena Parish deputy during...
-
Sweets shop on Perkins Road prepares special treat for the Wearin' of...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Sinners, One Battle After Another and KPop Demon Hunters...
-
Adventuresome Eating Club introduces children to new foods
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents of scammers pretending to...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...