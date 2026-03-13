Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire on Progress Road

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Progress Road on Friday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire occurred around 3:40 p.m. when an unattended pot was left on the stove.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home before locating a burning pot in the kitchen and extinguishing the fire.

Damage to the home was limited to the kitchen area and at the rear of the home.

There were no reported injuries.