Crawfish Tracker: Some post-Mardi Gras relief
BATON ROUGE - The capital area kicked off Lent with its first price dip of the 2022 crawfish season.
The average price of boiled crawdads was down more than 30 cents, down to $5.79 per pound according to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index. The cost for live crawfish also saw a meaty drop, down to $4.71 on average.
As for the best deals, this week's low for boiled crawfish at polled restaurants was $4.99 per pound. Live crawfish were going for as low as $3.25 per pound in the Baton Rouge area.
You can check out the full results of the tracker by clicking here.
