Crawfish Tracker: Prices up slightly ahead of Easter weekend
BATON ROUGE — With Easter just around the corner, crawfish is on the menu.
Those looking to celebrate on Sunday with boiled crawfish can expect an average price of $7.56 per pound. This is up about a bit from St. Patrick's Day weekend's $7.35 average, but down significantly from February's prices that reached as high as $12.99.
Here's what some of Baton Rouge's crawfish spots are charging this weekend:
- Tony's Seafood: $6.49
- Pit-N-Peel: $6.99
- Tromonte's: $7.99
- Carlton's: $7.00
- LA Boilers: $7.99
- Louisiana Cajun: $7.99
- Sammy's: $8.50
Sure, it's still double what we typically expect in a usual crawfish season, with 2023's prices being around half of what we're paying this weekend. But Easter prices are relatively reasonable, especially given the circumstances that shot prices up in the last few months.
