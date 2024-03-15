80°
Latest Weather Blog
Crawfish Tracker: A steep drop as the season wears on
BATON ROUGE - As we head into a weekend full of food and fun — probably too much of the latter — what better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than with some good old-fashioned crawfish?
Especially since prices per pound won't break your bank this week.
This week in the capitol area, we're looking at a much more comfortable $7.35 per pound average. Compare that with early February, when we were looking at a frankly painful $12.99.
Don't get us wrong, it's still double what we typically expect in a usual crawfish season. In 2023, crawfish was less than half as expensive as it is now, but if prices continue to drop, maybe we'll see something more comparable as the season wears on.
Trending News
For the full price index, visit the tracker here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
O'Hooligans Krewe ready to ride for Wearin' of the Green parade
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977