Crawfish Tracker: A steep drop as the season wears on

BATON ROUGE - As we head into a weekend full of food and fun — probably too much of the latter — what better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than with some good old-fashioned crawfish?

Especially since prices per pound won't break your bank this week.

This week in the capitol area, we're looking at a much more comfortable $7.35 per pound average. Compare that with early February, when we were looking at a frankly painful $12.99.

Don't get us wrong, it's still double what we typically expect in a usual crawfish season. In 2023, crawfish was less than half as expensive as it is now, but if prices continue to drop, maybe we'll see something more comparable as the season wears on.

For the full price index, visit the tracker here.