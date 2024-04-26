Crawfish Tracker: Now that's more like it. Prices looking more and more familiar

BATON ROUGE - Have we done it? Have we finally weathered the storm?

The average price for a pound of crawfish in the capital region this weekend is another low for the season: $5.34.

With every passing week, it becomes more jarring to look back at the double digits behind the dollar sign from the beginning of the season.

As we look ahead to the end of the season, it's all we can do to wonder whether we'll face the same plight next year as we did in February. Barring an extreme drought, perhaps this week's average will provide a good baseline for early prices come 2025.

For the full price index, visit the Crawfish Tracker here.