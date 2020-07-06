76°
Country music legend Charlie Daniels dead at 83

3 hours 52 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 July 06, 2020 11:54 AM July 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Charlie Daniels

Prolific country music recording artist Charlie Daniels passed away Monday (July 6) morning.

Reports say the 83-year-old singer and fiddler suffered a hemorrhagic stroke.

During his career, Daniels charted 34 singles on Billboard’s country chart. His Top 10 hits also include “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye” from 1986 and “Boogie Woogie Fiddle Country Blues” from 1988.

The Country Music Hall of Famer is widely known for his classic 1979 song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

He is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son Charlie Daniels, Jr.

