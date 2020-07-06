Country music legend Charlie Daniels dead at 83

Charlie Daniels

Prolific country music recording artist Charlie Daniels passed away Monday (July 6) morning.

Reports say the 83-year-old singer and fiddler suffered a hemorrhagic stroke.

During his career, Daniels charted 34 singles on Billboard’s country chart. His Top 10 hits also include “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye” from 1986 and “Boogie Woogie Fiddle Country Blues” from 1988.

The Country Music Hall of Famer is widely known for his classic 1979 song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

He is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son Charlie Daniels, Jr.