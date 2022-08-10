Contractor cutting tree shocked by electrical wire; man expected to be okay

ST. AMANT - A contractor cutting limbs was shocked when a branch came in contact with an electrical wire and sent a current through the tree.

St. Amant firefighters said the man was cutting limbs from a home on Drozin Mayers Road in St. Amant on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief James LeBlanc said the man is okay, but is being taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.