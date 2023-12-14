Companion Animal Alliance seeking emergency fosters due to scheduled power outage on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance on LSU's campus needs emergency fosters after LSU announced a scheduled campus power outage that would affect their ability to the shelter the animals.

According to the shelter, LSU announced that on Dec. 26 and 27, a 36-hour outage would take place, which would affect the shelter. Thus, between Dec. 19-23, emergency fosters can take an animals into their care. Emergency fosters will be provided with enough food for the duration of the closure, a leash and collar for dogs, a carrier for cats, wire kennels for dogs as needed, and any other supplies that may be needed, as available.

Emergency fosters must be over 18 and provide valid proof of identification. Emergency-foster animals can be returned to the shelter, by appointment, starting on Friday, December 29.

Anyone interested should check out Companion Animal Alliance's website.