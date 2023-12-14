60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Companion Animal Alliance seeking emergency fosters due to scheduled power outage on LSU campus

56 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, December 14 2023 Dec 14, 2023 December 14, 2023 6:02 PM December 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance on LSU's campus needs emergency fosters after LSU announced a scheduled campus power outage that would affect their ability to the shelter the animals.

According to the shelter, LSU announced that on Dec. 26 and 27, a 36-hour outage would take place, which would affect the shelter. Thus, between Dec. 19-23, emergency fosters can take an animals into their care. Emergency fosters will be provided with enough food for the duration of the closure, a leash and collar for dogs, a carrier for cats, wire kennels for dogs as needed, and any other supplies that may be needed, as available.

Emergency fosters must be over 18 and provide valid proof of identification. Emergency-foster animals can be returned to the shelter, by appointment, starting on Friday, December 29. 

Trending News

Anyone interested should check out Companion Animal Alliance's website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days