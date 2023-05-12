Latest Weather Blog
Community rolling up sleeves to help Denham Springs officer
BATON ROUGE - Donors began showing up early at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, rolling up their sleeves to support a Denham Springs officer who was critically wounded a day earlier.
The blood drive benefitting Cpl. Shawn Kelly began at 8 a.m. and will run through the day.
"We have a good response now, and this won't be the only day we're collecting blood," Jay Thomas, a lab services manager at OLOL, said.
Another blood donation effort has been scheduled for Monday. A mobile collection unit will be at the Livingston Parish courthouse that day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The courthouse is located at 20300 Government Blvd. in Denham Springs.
Kelly was wounded when he responded to a disturbance call at a popular shopping center Thursday afternoon.
The shooter — identified as 30-year-old Justin Roberts — died after he was shot a few blocks away.
