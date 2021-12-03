55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Coast Guard suspends search for man overboard near Baton Rouge

37 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, December 03 2021 Dec 3, 2021 December 03, 2021 5:43 AM December 03, 2021 in News
Source: U.S. Coast Guard
By: Paula Jones

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge for an American Queen crewmember who fell overboard Wednesday. 

Rescue crews searched more than 100 miles of the Lower Mississippi River for approximately 32 hours.

The search began after Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at 2:03 a.m., Wednesday from the crew of the American Queen reporting a man overboard and said they launched a man-overboard rescue boat crew. 

The Coast Guard then issued an urgent marine information broadcast and closed the Mississippi River from mile marker 230 to mile marker 224 for deep-draft commercial vessels. 

The search was called off Thursday evening. 

