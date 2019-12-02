Coach O thanks LSU fans after wild regular season

BATON ROUGE - As LSU wraps up their undefeated 2019 regular season, Coach O is thanking the fans.

"I said this before, I do believe our fans were the difference in our season this year. Getting to play Florida at home... Getting to play Auburn at home... Those guys were the difference in some tight ball games, and I really do appreciate our fans in the stadium on Saturday night," he said at his last "Tell The Truth Monday" of the regular season.

"What a great night in Tiger Stadium. I want to thank all the fans--from the Tiger walk, all the way to the end in the stadium, what a great night for our 15 seniors."

And the fans are thanking the team back.

"It's been sensational," LSU student TJ Russ said. "I mean last year we had our ups and downs and stuff. But this year, everything's just clicking. It's a whole different team."

A team that did okay last year, but defied all expectations in 2019.

"I thought Texas A&M at the end of year was going to be tough. But 51-7 I would have never guessed that. 12-0?" said Eric Annis from New York City.

One key ingredient: that transfer from Athens, Ohio.

"Man, greatest quarterback we've ever had," Russ said of QB Joe Burrow.

"Ohio State's loss is our gain. I'm sad he's going to be gone, but I'm happy!" Annis said.

And even though Burrow's time with LSU is coming to an end, these fans say his best days are ahead of him.

"Man we're gonna win it all. We're gonna beat Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, all that" Russ said.